Rainmaking operations start in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, including Hua Hin

The Department of Royal Rainmaking announced the start of cloud-seeding operations aimed at mitigating severe dry conditions affecting Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, including the Hua Hin area.

The operations, which started this week, are designed to enhance rainfall to support agricultural activities and replenish local dams and reservoirs.

On April 16, the first operation was launched, with aircraft traveling from Sam Roi Yot District to Hua Hin District.

A follow-up operation took place this morning featuring a Cessna Caravan aircraft covering the same areas. These operations target critical agricultural and water catchment zones across the province, which are currently experiencing water shortages.

According to a post-operation report from the Cloud Seeding Unit, the recent activities on April 17 have led to more dense cloud formations in the skies above Hua Hin, extending towards Kaeng Krachan District in Phetchaburi Province.

These clouds have developed significantly higher tops, an indication of potential rainfall from the seeding efforts.

Thailand’s engagement with cloud seeding dates back to the late-1950s, initiated under the auspices of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Recognizing the chronic water shortages that affected his people, especially farmers, the King developed the rainmaking concept, which has evolved into what is known today as the Royal Rainmaking Project.

The primary reason Thailand resorts to cloud seeding is to combat the frequent drought conditions that threaten water security and agriculture, the backbone of its rural economy. By artificially inducing rainfall, Thailand aims to stabilize these sectors and ensure water availability throughout the year.

As these operations continue, local authorities and the Department of Royal Rainmaking are monitoring the effects closely. They aim to ensure that the efforts not only alleviate the immediate dry conditions but also support sustainable water management practices in the region.

comments