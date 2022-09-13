Rajabhakti Trail Travel Run 2022: Hua Hin’s gears up to host next major running event

Hot on the heels of the Hua Hin Sunset Run at Khao Tao, Hua Hin is getting ready to host another major running event.

The Rajabhakti Trail Travel Run 2022 is set to take place on September 25 at Rajabhakti Park.

The event will see runners compete across two distances: Extreme Run – 17.7 km or Travel Run -7 km.

Runners will be divided into four age groups: 18 to 29 years old, 30 to 39 years old, 40 to 59 years old, and 60 and over.

The event is limited to 2,000 participants, with registration for the event having already closed.

On Monday (Sept 12), Gen. Chanwit Atthiraphong, Director of the Royal Thai Army’s Office of Tourism Promotion, presided over the meeting and press conference of the “Rajabhakti Trail Travel Run 2022,” which was attended by Mr. Polkrit Phuangvalaisin, Chief of Hua Hin District, Mr. Jeerawat Prahmanee, Permanent Secretary of Hua Hin Municipality, and other honored guests.

The event is being organised by the Army Office of Tourism Promotion to promote tourism at locations which fall under the jurisdiction of the military, as well as helping to showcase Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and the surrounding area as a destination for sports tourism.

The Rajabhakti Trail Travel Run 2022 will be held just weeks after the Hua Hin Sunset Run which was took place in Khao Tao on Sept 9.

That event saw more than 1,000 people take part in a 5.9km or 9.9km run in Khao Tao.

The run was organized with the aim of promoting the Khao Tao Reservoir and honor King Rama IX.

