Random ATK testing carried out Chatchai Market

Traders at Chatchai Market, the main wet market located in central Hua Hin, underwent random ATK testing on Monday in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul along with officials from the Municipality and the Department of Public Health carried out the tests on Monday morning.

The testing came after infections continue to be discovered amongst traders at the market.

In October, Chatchai Market was ordered closed following the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster.

While the cluster has since been brought under control, infections have continued to be discovered at the market more than two months later.

Hua Hin Municipality has asked for cooperation from traders at the market, as well as the public, to comply with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and build confidence in the people who come to use the services in the market.

The Municipality is calling on people to follow its ‘HDC’ principles:

H: Hygiene refers to the hygienic management of a household and establishment.

D: Distancing, keeping a distance, or taking care of residential areas or establishments to be appropriate and maximise the use of the area.

C: Clean, cleaning of items, tools, utensils, and residences or establishments, always strictly observing sanitary protection measures.

Officials said the key to preventing more infections is wearing a mask, washing hands with alcohol gel, avoiding touching the face, nose, eyes, mouth and social distancing, which be followed by everyone visiting the market.

All shops must have alcohol gel at service points and vendors are required to wear masks at all times. The Mayor also advised traders in the market not to eat together and to engage in 5S activities in the market every day.

S1: Sort (Clearing Up)

S2: Set in Order (Organizing)

S3: Shine (Cleaning)

S4: Standardizing (Hygiene)

S5: Sustain (make a habit)

comments