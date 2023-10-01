Raptor-watching season to kick off in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The annual raptor-watching festival is set to commence on October 22nd in Prachuap Khiri Khan, promising bird enthusiasts a unique opportunity to observe thousands of magnificent migratory birds.

In a recent announcement by Mr. Achawat Kongkanan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, the “Khao Poht Raptor Watching Festival @Chaiyarat” is organized in collaboration with the provincial Tourism and Sports Office, the Chaiyarat Sub-district Municipality, and the Bang Saphan Noi District. The festival is returning for its second year, with activities centered around the Khao Poht viewpoint in the Chaiyarat Sub-district.

Bird enthusiasts are in for a treat as over 100,000 raptors, including Imperial Eagles, Steppe Eagles, Greater Spotted Eagles, Pied Harriers, Shikras, and Peregrine Falcons, are anticipated to fly over the region. These raptors, escaping colder climates from locations such as Siberia, China, and Mongolia, migrate southward, passing through Thailand before continuing to countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Visitors can anticipate an impressive vantage point from the top of Khao Poht. A statue of the revered Buddha, Ming Muni Sree Poht Thong (Luang Por Poht Thong), stands at this location, offering a panoramic 360-degree view of the birds in flight

In preparation for the influx of tourists, local authorities have made ample parking spaces available and have undertaken initiatives to beautify the area, including enhancing the landscape and creating a flower garden atop Khao Poht. Estimates suggest the event could attract around 6,000 participants, generating over 25 million baht in local revenue.

Interested visitors can find more information about the festivities on the Chaiyarat Sub-district Municipality’s Facebook Fanpage “Here at Chaiyarat” and the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office Facebook Fanpage TATPRACHUAP.

📍 Khao Pho on Google Maps

