RC Royal Hua Hin donates 4 million baht for new teaching centre at Hua Hin Kindergarten

On Nov 21, Mr. Brian Anderson, President of the Rotary Club Royal Hua Hin together with club executives, school director and other relevant officials and honoured guests joined the inauguration of the Rotary Education Centre for Technology new building at Hua Hin Kindergarten School (Ban Nong Khon), Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The new building has 15 classrooms, additional hygienic toilets and new facilities such as chairs, tables, books, computers, etc. The Royal Club Royal Hua Hin has been supporting and providing essential needs for schools aiming to improve its educational structure.

