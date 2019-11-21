Red Cross 22nd Fun Fair Coming to Bluport

Hua Hin District has collaborated with the Red Cross of Hua Hin District and Bluport Resort Mall Hua Hin to organize the 22nd Red Cross and Hua Hin Fun Fair from November 22 until December 1, 2019 in order to raise funds to help victims from natural disasters and underprivileged people living in Hua Hin and nearby areas.

This year, the event will be held at the ground area behind the Bluport Resort Mall, which was announced last November 7, by Mr. Thanon Panpipas, Hua Hin’s sheriff. Present during the meeting were the cooperates of related agencies, including the Red Cross Hua Hin District, TAT, Hua Hua Municipality and Bluport Resort Mall. Mr. Thanont said that the Red Cross and OTOP in Hua Hin will be organising this event for the 22nd time, and this year it has a commitment to make it even bigger than ever.

This is a fun fair for all ages with exciting rides and other kid-friendly activities with over 20 types of rides imported from Italy and Germany guaranteed to be safe and user-friendly. It is open daily from 17:00 – 22:00 hours.

Raffle tickets worth 20 Baht will be on sale and at the same time you’ll have the chance to win valuable prizes every night, such as gold, motorcycles, refrigerators, washing machines, flat-screen TVs and many others.

There will also be OTOP booths selling and promoting agricultural products from the local community. Live music and special shows performed nightly by famous local artists will be the main attraction during the fair.

