Reduction of screening point

Permeant Secretary of Municipal Affairs Mr Jirawat Prammani serves as mayor of Hua Hin. A meeting was held at the Hua Hin Municipality Office discussing screening service to monitor the spread of Covid-19.

The meeting was joined by the division of Public Health and Environment and relevant officials.

The meeting aims to discuss a screening service point for visitors to receive service in the Chat Chai market area and Chomsin market.

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province issued an order to reduce the administration of certain measures to prevent the spread of Covid.

Currently, screening checkpoints on the main road in Soi Hua Hin 1 (Bo Fai) have been cancelled since February 25, 2021.

This is by the order of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Communicable Disease Committee.

Therefore, they deem it appropriate to cancel the employee perform the duty of screening the entry points of different markets.

which, the temperature measurement equipment and alcohol gel service point are still set at every entry-exit to the market.

