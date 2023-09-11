Region’s largest seafood festival gets underway in Cha-am

The 22nd annual Shellfish and Squid Festival got underway at the scenic Cha-am beach viewpoint area on the evening of September 9, marking another year of celebrating the coastal town’s rich seafood heritage.

The festival’s official opening was overseen by Phetchaburi Governor, Mr. Nattachai Nampulsuksanti, and included notable figures such as Cha-am Mayor Mr. Nukul Pronsombunsiri and District Chief Mr. Somsak Yaempanthu Nui. Representatives from the Cha-am/Hua Hin Chefs Association, along with heads of various government departments, were also in attendance.

Guests were treated to a showcase of signature seafood dishes curated by some of the region’s top hotel chefs, with a special emphasis on fresh squid sourced locally.

Organized yearly, the Shellfish and Squid Festival seeks to bolster tourism, and stimulate the local economy. This year’s festival, which runs from September 9 to 16, is the result of a collaboration between the Cha-am municipality, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phetchaburi Office, the Phetchaburi Province Tourism Business Association, and Sing Corporation Co., Ltd.

Visitors to the festival can expect a gastronomic treat, especially given Phetchaburi’s moniker as the ‘City of Gastronomy’. Over 60 food stalls dot the area, offering a wide array of seafood, predominantly shellfish, from renowned local hotels and restaurants — all at attractive price points.

The festival also boasts a packed schedule of musical performances starting at 5:00 PM daily. Notable acts include Bam Bam Kaem Sai, Ploy The Voice, Donut, Rerai Live, and others, culminating in a performance by Lee Ching Golden Silk on September 16.

Beyond the culinary and musical delights, the festival is also hosting local product stalls around the Cha-am beach viewpoint pedestrian street. Unique experiences exclusive to this yearly event, such as nightly squid fishing trips (from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM) are available for just 100 baht. The trip includes access to specialized “Yothaka” squid fishing equipment.

Entry to the festival is free, and visitors, both local and international, are encouraged to check out this vibrant celebration of Cha-am’s seafood culture.

