Thailand has initiated its first phase of its national vaccination program to vaccinate all people who are living in the country – including expats. Currently, frontline health care workers, the elderly, the sick and those working in the tourism sector, among others, are being given priority to receive the vaccine.

However, from June 7, Thailand will begin its massive vaccination program, which includes everyone over the age of 18. In response to a number of emails and messages from readers confused about how they can register for a COVID-19 vaccine, Hua Hin Today has been in contact with local health officials in order to clarify the situation for people living in Hua Hin.

Who can register for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Currently anyone over the age of 18 can register to receive the vaccine.

can register to receive the vaccine. However, priority is being given to the over 60s and sufferers of one of seven chronic

health conditions.

health conditions. If you are over 60 you are urged to register for the vaccine as soon as possible. It is

likely you will be given an appointment date in early 1uly.

you are urged to register for the vaccine as soon as possible. It is likely you will be given an appointment date in early 1uly. Hua Hin Today has spoken to several expats aged over 60 who have already been

given appointment dates in the first week of July, all of whom were given appointments

within 48 hours of registering. Where to register for a COVID-19 vaccine?

given appointment dates in the first week of July, all of whom were given appointments within 48 hours of registering. There are registration desks set up at both Market Village and BluPort shopping malls .

and . At Market Village , the registration desks are located in the middle of the ground floor

between the Bata shoe shop on one side and )oots pharmacy on the other.

, the registration desks are located in the middle of the ground floor between the Bata shoe shop on one side and )oots pharmacy on the other. The desks are open from 11am to 6pm, with dedicated English speakers available

between 11am and 6pm.

between 11am and 6pm. At BluPort , the registration desks are located opposite the Coffee Club on the ground

floor.

, the registration desks are located opposite the on the ground floor. You can also register at Hua Hin Hospital but it is perhaps more convenient (and a bit

quieter) to complete the registration at Market Village or BluPort .

How to register?

but it is perhaps more convenient (and a bit quieter) to complete the registration at or . How to register? To register, you will need to complete the registration form below. Take along your

passport, and a photocopy of the ID page. 4ake sure you write clearly.

passport, and a photocopy of the ID page. 4ake sure you write clearly. Once you have registered, you will be contacted to confirm your vaccination appointment date.

Where to get vaccinated?

This will be confirmed to you once you receive your appointment date but it will likely

be at Hua Hin Hospital .

be at . It was originally announced that vaccination centres would be set up at seven different

locations in Hua Hin and while Hua Hin Today understands these may still be set up in the future, the first phase of vaccinations will likely take place at Hua Hin Hospital .

locations in and while understands these may still be set up in the future, the first phase of vaccinations will likely take place at . If you have already been given a vaccination appointment date but are unsure where you need to go to receive your jab, you are advised to contact Hua Hin Hospital directly

comments