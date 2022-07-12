Religious holidays bring two day alcohol ban this week

Major religious holidays taking place this week will see a two day ban on the sale of alcohol across Thailand, including in Hua Hin.

The two day ban will be in place on Wednesday (July 13) and Thursday (July 14) and will begin from midnight tonight through to midnight on Thursday.

The ban is in light of the celebration of two auspicious Buddhist holidays: Asanha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa, or Buddhist Lent.

Because both days are major holidays in the Buddhist calendar, the sale of alcohol is prohibited at all bars, restaurants, hotels, convenience stores and supermarkets.

The only exception is at duty free shops located at airports.

Anyone found to be breaking the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages faces a fine or up to 10,000 baht and/or up to six months in jail.

During the two day holiday, all government offices will also be closed, including the Immigration offices located in Thap Thai and at BluPort.

Offices for other government departments such as the Department of Land Transport, the Land Department and the Labour Department will also be closed.

The branches of all major banks will also be closed. However, branches located in shopping malls are likely to remain open.

Police stations, including Tourist Police stations will also remain open.

