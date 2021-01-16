Reopening of some establishments

An alley in Hua Hion town that once filled with foreign tourists and local visitors during the pre-Covid days is now left with parked tuk tuks and almost empty street. (Photo: overseasattractions.com)

A letter signed by Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Panlop Singhaseni now confirms the re-opening of certain establishments in the province.

The page of local journalist Kulsawek Sawekwannakorn reported that fitness centres, traditional massage parlours, spas, and beauty salons could open but excluding facial services.

Pre-schools are also allowed to open. The province has seen no new infections being reported for more than two weeks now and the governor has eased some of the city establishment’s restrictions after a protest held by several business operators last weekend.

