Rescue effort continues for the missing Kaeng Krachan park personnel

On 15 Nov, Director of the Office of Conservation Region 3, Phetchaburi Branch ordered the continued search for the 42-year-old Mr Athaphon Suksai, an employee of the Kaeng Krachan National Park.

According to reports, a long-tail boat maneuvered by Mr Athaphon had capsized while returning from a routine check at the 9th Kaeng Krachan National Park Protection Unit in Khao Dok Mai on 13 Nov. While on his way back, Mr Athaphon dropped by his home at Ban Mae Pradon to check on his sick mother who was unfortunately bed-ridden.

Reports said that at about 18:30 hours on that evening, there were strong waves and wind in the dam area causing Mr Attaphon’s long-tail boat to capsize. He fell into the water and disappeared.

Coordinated rescue units of the Kaeng Krachan National Park and Sawang Mitti in Sam Roi Yot continued the search day and night but were still unable to find Mr Athaphon or his body.

Source: www.huahinsarn.com

