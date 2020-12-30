Resort helps children’s home

As part of Solidarity Week 2020, staff team of Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin initiated a new project to support the Power of Love Children’s Home for homeless children at Khao Takiab.

The first donation of 50,000 baht was given to the children home’s staff over lunch on Wednesday 9 December. Next year Mövenpick staff will continue to support the children, contributing money for their daily needs and to improve facilities plus creating different initiatives such as sport and gardening.

“We are proud to be part of this effort to make a difference,” says General Manager Sven Walter.

