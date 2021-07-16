Restaurants in Hua Hin ordered to close by 11pm

Restaurants in Hua Hin have been told to close by 11pm according a new order issued by Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Punlop Singhasenee on Thursday (July 15).

The order, 7172/2564, dated July 14, increases some of the measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The order mainly concerns the holding of events and people gathering in public.

With immediate effect, events with more than 50 people must request permission from the District Disease Control Operations Center, with events also banned from hosting sit down dining.

The order states ‘Chinese’ style banquets are prohibited. (Presumably, this means people sat down around a large table). However, Hua Hin Today understands that food can be served in a ‘buffet’ style service.

Social distancing measures must also be in place for any events that are held in the province.

People are prohibited from gathering in public spaces, such as at parks or at the beach, from 10pm.

Restaurants must close by 11pm, while gyms, fitness centres or sports fields must close by 9pm.

Alcohol remains prohibited in restaurants.

Department stores and shopping malls can continue to remain open during their normal trading hours. However, restrictions must be in place to limit people using game machines/amusements/arcades.

People who do not comply with the order may be in breach Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act 2015 and could face a fine of up to 100,000 baht and/or up to one year in jail.

The order is effective immediately until further notice.

