Resumption of Hua Hin – Kuala Lumpur flights delayed

The resumption of flights connecting Hua Hin and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia has been delayed.

Flights between the two destinations were due to resume on June 1, having previously been suspended due to the pandemic.

However, Hua Hin Today understands the flights will not be operating before July, with AirAsia now only taking bookings for flights from July 31.

Customers who had booked tickets for the flights in June have already received confirmation from AirAsia that flights have been canceled.

The information received regarding the postponement of the flights came exactly four years to the day the inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur landed at Hua Hin Airport.

The route, which first launched on May 18, 2018 was then temporarily suspended as a result of the travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

The only flight now operating to and from Hua Hin Airport is to Chiang Mai, which currently operates every Friday and Sunday.

