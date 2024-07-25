Resurfacing work brings day time road closure to Soi 94

If you haven’t already seen it, Soi 94 is closed to motor vehicles from 7/11 to the junction next to the Pizza Garden restaurant.

This closure will take place from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM until approximately Aug 2.

The repair work on Soi 94 will include the installation of drainage pipes and resurfacing the road from the western railway crossing to Ban Chang Heng, extending to the far end of Soi 94 where the road turns right.

Phase 1 of the construction will start from the front of the 7-Eleven on Soi 94 and extend to the Amara Resort intersection.

The road improvement project is scheduled for completion by 4 February 2025.

Meanwhile, parts of the new drainage system has already been installed.

These photos taken today (Jul 24) show construction work underway from the 7/11 opposite Wonderland towards Knock Knock Bar.

With parts of the road reduce to one lane, there is congestion from traffic at the railway junction.

Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution and follow the signage during the construction period to ensure safety.

