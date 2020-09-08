“Rim Lay Market @Hua Hin” every Friday

Last Friday, Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul presided over the opening of “Rim Lay Market @Hua Hin” at Queen Sirikit Park (19 rai). Chairman of the Market Management Committee Mr. Narathaphong Suthichartpong and honourable guests also attended the event.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis that have severely affected the economy and the people’s lives, Hua Hin Municipality has created activities involving citizens spending time together in a relaxing and friendly environment.

Food, entertainment and stalls selling various commodities are also available to provide Hua Hin people an ‘all-in-one’ family venue. “Rim Lay Market @Hua Hin” is open every Friday from 4:00pm onward.

