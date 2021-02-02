Rim Lay market reopens

The renowned Rim Lay Market @Hua Hin will reopen this Friday, 5th of February. After being shut down for almost 2 months due to the Covid spike in the central region, this community’s recreational market welcomes the public once again for its various entertaining activities, food stalls and plenty of interesting merchandises to choose from.

The Rim Lay market opens every Friday from 5:00pm onward at the Queen Sirikit Park in Soi 19 or popularly known to the local as ‘Sip Kau Rai’.

Nevertheless, the municipal urged both the public and stall operators to keeping the cleanliness of the area and following the safety health measures i.e. wearing of masks, social distancing, etc in order to avoid another spread of the Covid infections.

