RIMLAY by Pazan Music Festival: Some of Thailand’s best known bands to rock Pak Nam Pran this Saturday

The highly anticipated RIMLAY by Pazan Music Festival will take place in Pak Nam Pran this Saturday, June 24.

Showcasing a lineup of Thailand’s most prominent bands and artists, the event is set to attract music enthusiasts and festival-goers from all over Thailand.

Organized by Pazan Music Festival, renowned for their events, RIMLAY Concert is set to elevate the region’s entertainment scene and provide a boost to domestic tourism.

Nestled along the picturesque coastline Pak Nam Pran offers a unique backdrop for this exciting festival.

Headlining the event is none other than Sek LOSO, a legendary Thai rock n roll star, revered for his anthemic rock hits and charismatic performances.

Joining LOSO on the star-studded lineup are a plethora of talented artists, including the iconic Carabao who will grace the stage with their anthems that have resonated with audiences for decades.

Other confirmed artists include Poo Pongsit Kampee, Maleehuana, Phongthep Kradonshamnan, Wiwit, Faculty of Love and Tom Dundee.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Pran Buri Municipality, and Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict Administrative Organization have lent their support to the festival, recognizing its potential to boost the local economy and promote tourism in the region.

Tickets for the RIMLAY by Pazan Music Festival are available for purchase now, via the official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pazanmusicfestival/

Ticket prices:

🔹 Regular price 1,500 Baht. Limited quantity

🔹 Tent Package Ticket: 6,000 Baht (for 5 people) – Includes a 5×5-meter tent space, bring your own camping equipment. Limited to 100 tickets

🔹 VIP Ticket: 50,000 Baht (for 8 people) – Includes a Chinese banquet, 1 set of drinks, an 8×8-meter tent space, and 2 autographed guitars, one acoustic guitar signed by Nai Aed, Nai Lek, and Nai Tia, and one electric guitar signed by LOSO. Limited to 15 tables

comments