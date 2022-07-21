Rimlay Market at Suan Luang Rachinee Park (19 Rai) to reopen this Friday

Hua Hin’s Rimlay Market will reopen this week after being closed for almost three years due to the pandemic.

The market, which is located at Suan Luang Rachinee Park in the area known locally as 19 Rai, will take place every Friday and Saturday evening starting from July 22, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul has announced.

On Wednesday (July 20) an event was held to formally announce the reopening of the market.

Presiding over the event, Mayor Nopporn said the market had become well known among both locals and tourists and is popular with families who like to visit the adjacent park.

The reopening of the park will also include the “Music in the Park” event which will feature a performance from the 15th Military Circle to help create a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere for visitors.

In addition, staff from Fort Ramratchaniwet Hospital will also set up at the market to provide a health check up service.

There will also be recreational activities such as a drawing and painting class and foot and body massages provided by Hua Hin Municipality’s vocational training group.

The reopening of the market on Friday is expected to draw more than 50 different vendors selling an array of food including pad thai, pork noodles, guay jab, kanom jeen, papaya salad, and various other spicy salads, Thai desserts, as well as other selling souvenirs, clothes, utensils, and plants.

Mayor Nopporn said the “Music in the Garden”and Rimlay Market @ Hua Hin activities are scheduled to be held every Friday and Saturday evening. Starting Friday 22 July onwards at Suan Luang Rachinee in Hua Hin.

