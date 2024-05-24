RIMLAY#2 by Pazan Music Festival Set for June 1 in Pak Nam Pran

A press conference was held at Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort and Villas on Thursday (May 23) to announce the upcoming “Seaside Concert #2” (RIMLAY#2 by Pazan Music Festival).

The event was attended by key figures, including Acting Lieutenant Colonel Apinya Saknan, Pranburi District Chief; Namlap Imthua, President of the Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict Administrative Organization; Worakarn Thavorn, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Office; Supharat Phasuk, Member of the Provincial Administrative Organization, Zone 2; Tiwat Jamsawang, President of the Prachuap Business Tourism Association; Pongpat Penchoros, Managing Director of Pazan Group Corporation Co., Ltd.; and Surasit Samaphong, Coordinator of Pazan Group Corporation Co., Ltd.

The festival is supported by TAT, Pranburi District, and the Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict Administrative Organization. The conference concluded with a teaser performance by veteran artists Tom Dundee and Sumet, the lead singer of Lumai Band, promising an exciting event.

Worakarn Thavorn highlighted TAT’s collaboration with Mc Group Public Company Limited (MC) to promote tourism in the central region through the “Traveling Fin in the Central Region” campaign.

This initiative showcases each province’s unique qualities with designs that incorporate Thailand’s cultural elements in the “Tourist of Thailand” T-shirt collection.

Tourists staying in local hotels at 1,500 baht per room or spending at least 600 baht on food and souvenirs totaling 1,500 baht can post photos and check-in at tourist spots using hashtags #เที่ยวฟินinภาคกลาง, #เที่ยวเต็มแม็ค, and #MyMcMyWay to receive a Mc T-shirt via a QR code at participating Mc Jeans shops.

Hotel reservations for the event are nearly full, with an expected attendance of over 20,000 people, generating approximately 50 million baht for the area.

Namlap Imthua expressed enthusiasm for the second “Seaside Concert #2,” following the success of the inaugural event.

The festival aims to boost domestic tourism, especially in Pak Nam Pran, known for its scenic coastlines and seafood, particularly sun-dried squid.

The festival, featuring performances by 11 bands, including Carabao, Poo Phongsit Kampee, Maleehuana, Pongthep Kradonchamnan, Nga Caravan, Hammer, Tom Dundee, Labanoon, Lumai Band, TaitosmitH, and Khwanchai, will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Maharaj Field, Pak Nam Pran Subdistrict, from 2:00 PM to 12:30 AM.

For ticket purchases, contact the admin on the Pazan page: Pazan Music Festival Facebook Page, chat inbox: Pazan Music Festival Messenger, LINE Official: @pazanmusicfestival, THE CONCERT: The Concert, ALL Ticket: https://www.allticket.com/event/RIMLAY2 All Ticket or at all 7-Eleven branches, or call: 098-828-2187.

comments