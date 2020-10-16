Road and drainage work did not meet standard

Hua Hin Deputy Mayor Montree Chuphu, authorities of the Provincial Waterworks Department and Mr Cheep Suksri inspected the finished works of the road and drainage system at ​​Hua Thanon, Takiab and Hua Don communities.

On the contrary, the completed work was below the standards expected, leaving some small details unattended, such as the road’s surface were not smooth and leveled, the drainage manhole wasn’t covered completely and the cracks on the road’s surface were still visible.

Deputy Mayor Montree has coordinated with the Provincial Waterworks Authority for them to take immediate action.

For details, complaints and services of the Provincial Waterworks Authority,

kindly call: 032 622073

