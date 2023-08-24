Road safety sees improvement in Prachuap Khiri Khan, but speeding remains a concern

At a meeting convened on August 23 at the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Building, officials highlighted the improvements made in road safety in recent years. However, they pointed out that more efforts are required, especially concerning speeding.

Mr. Komkrit Charoenpattanasombat, the Deputy Provincial Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, led the Road Safety Center Committee meeting. It was attended by heads of government departments, representatives from state agencies, the private sector, and public organizations.

The agenda included a review of the action plan designed to curb road accidents during the New Year and Songkran festivals of 2023. The committee considered preventive measures in five distinct areas: management and administration, road and environmental risk factors, vehicle risk factors, public vehicle usage, and post-accident assistance.

Additionally, they looked at risky and hazardous points across the districts, aiming to bolster safety on both main and secondary routes in the province.

Mr. Thanawat Rueangdet, the Assistant Director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, shed light on the success of the pedestrian safety campaigns. Notably, there were no reported injuries or fatalities at pedestrian crossings in Prachuap Khiri Khan in 2022. This positive trend has been consistent for the past three years.

However, concerns remain. Analysis indicates that speeding and driving under the influence are still pressing issues. Furthermore, the non-use of helmets while riding motorcycles remains a primary cause of injuries and fatalities in the province.

The Deputy Provincial Governor, Mr. Komkrit, mentioned that traffic line painting at pedestrian crossings previously concentrated near educational institutions, with 28 such locations addressed. Plans are underway to expand this initiative, ensuring safety at all pedestrian crossings.

A major focal point remains the enforcement of speed limits, especially on Phetkasem Road, a primary artery that spans over 200 km through Prachuap Khiri Khan. “If we emphasize strict law enforcement on this route, it will make drivers more cautious due to potential legal consequences, thereby reducing road accidents,” Mr. Komkrit stressed.

