Rotary Club Education Centre for technology inaugurated

Last mid-November, Mr Brian Anderson, president of the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin (RCRHH) together with club executives, school director, local officials and honoured guests joined the inauguration of the Rotary Education Centre for Technology at Hua Hin Kindergarten School (Ban Nong Khon).

The new three-floor building has 15 classrooms, additional hygienic toilets and new facilities such as chairs, tables, books and computers. RCRHH has been supporting and providing essential needs for schools and this building has been one of the club’s most ambitious achievements.

As part of the MOU between the two institutions, the school will allocate one classroom to RCRHH to be used for enhanced tutoring of fundamental subjects such as arithmetic, chemistry, technology and physics.

If you want to lend a hand or take part in the club’s missions, please contact Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin: www.rotaryroyalhuahin.org

