Rotary Club Hua Hin conducts the “Tie-dye to earn income” project for the community

14 Dec, HUA HIN – President of Rotary Club Hua Hin Ms Nichari Sapma, deputy governor of Region 3330 Mr Surat Narongrit, chairman of the board and Ms Wassana Srikanchana, president of Tourism Business Association, Hua Hin – Cha-am jointly presided over the opening ceremony of the “Tie-dye to earn income for the community” project by training villagers and community representatives the knowledge of various dyeing works in cotton fabrics.

Mr Seng Teng, director of Workforce Development Office and head of the lecturing faculty divided the tutorial into 2 sessions.

The first session was on 14 Dec and the second one is on 18 Dec with Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul presided in the opening ceremony.

The Rotary Club Hua Hin is a social organisation that consistently helps and supports the underprivileged members of the community by giving them the opportunity to be self-reliant and generate income through learning to create various handicrafts.

Source: www.prachuppost.com

