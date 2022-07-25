Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin formally installs new president [PHOTOS]

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin formally installed a new president and executive committee during a ceremony held at the Amari Hua Hin on Saturday (July 23).

Mrs La-or Chinda, District Elect Governors 3330, presided over the inauguration of the President and Executive Committee of the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin, Rotaract Club Stamford International University, Rotaract Club Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin Wang Klai Kangwon.

The ceremony saw Mr Phil Lawrence installed as the President of the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Mrs La-or Chinda congratulated Mr Lawrence, and the new board of directors, as well as fellow Rotarians. She said that through everyone’s cooperation, Rotary will be a powerful force in driving social service work in the future, as well as leading the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin to achieve its goals.

Also in attendance was Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, Police Colonel Hongphrom Wisitchanachai, Superintendent of the Hua Hin Police Station, Mr. Cell Dilon, Executive Director Stamford International University, Mrs. Wassana Srikanchana President of Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association and Mrs. Pranom Chupu, President of Hua Hin Women Club, along with many Rotarians and distinguished guests, both Thais and foreigners, who joined in the congratulations.

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin is a charitable organization that serves both Thais and foreigners.

The organization currently has 52 members, with the majority of them being foreigners, comprising 16 nationalities and living in the district of Hua Hin and the surrounding areas.

Previous presidents include Napa Kaewtem and Brian Anderson.

Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization.

comments