Royal Coast Riviera Club: Giving a voice to the business community in Hua Hin and long the coast

The Royal Coast Riviera Club, a local advocacy group which works to support local businesses and the broader community, can become a vehicle for positive change in the region, according to one of Thailand’s leading political figures.

Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Kla Party, and who was Thailand’s finance minister between 2008 to 2011, said that joining groups such as the Royal Coast Riviera Club (RCR Club) can help bring about “positive developments” for Hua Hin and the wider region.

Khun Korn was guest speaker at the August meeting of the RCR Club, which was held at Centara Grand Beach Resort Hua Hin on Aug 19.

Khun Korn spoke on a wide range of topics as well as sharing his vision for Thailand’s future in the wake of COVID-19.

He spoke at length about his opinions on the various policies Thailand should implement at a national level with regards to digitalisation, sustainability, tourism and commerce.

He also voiced his support for regional governance and a need for greater autonomy for local and provincial governments in Thailand.

Khun Korn’s appearance at the August meeting was a significant milestone in the relatively short history of the RCR Club, which was only established by founders Natsima ‘Deer’ Kunajarasdech and Guido Campigotto in 2021.

The aim of the RCR Club, which is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation, is to be a leading voice for the business and wider community not only in Hua Hin but also in Phetchaburi, Cha Am and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The vision of the RCR Club is “that the Royal Coast region of Thailand is developed and recognised as a unique and most desirable destination for quality tourism, lifestyles and culture.”

Speaking following Khun Korn’s appearance at the RCR Club, Co-Founder and President Guido Campigotto said “Our club has grown from strength to strength and our voice is beginning to be heard locally and as far as where it needs to be.”

The RCR Club is the first time the business community in the region has had some form of representation, which gives business leaders and stakeholders an opportunity to be heard in relation to regional development.

“It’s really nice to see Khun Korn joining our meeting and recognizing that the provinces need more power and small clubs like us can make the difference in making the necessary changes to help all size businesses as well as the wider communities.”

Membership to the RCR Club is open to owners, leaders and stakeholders from the business community in the region, as well as to people form the wider community in general.

Anyone interested in attending monthly meetings or finding out more about the Royal Coast Riviera Club, visit: https://www.rcr-club.com/ or follow Royal Coast Riviera Club on Facebook.

