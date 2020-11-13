Royal Thai Air Force 5 holds the Heroic Celebration from 7 – 12 December

On 12 Nov 2020 at Muang District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province Gen Pornprasert Phanphop, Commander of the Wing 5, presided over the press conference of the Heroic Celebration of 8 December 1941, to be held between 7 – 12 December.

There will be a wreath laying at the Heroic Monument on 8 December and a singing contest in the evening with the Royal Thai Air Force Orchestra and a couple more special presentations.

The commander of the Wing 5 said that this year, the event takes into account the COVID-19 situation and will implement the standard safety health measures. Temperature screening of participants will be conducted by medical personnel and for those who fail the screening will not be allowed to participate in the activities.

Mr Phromphiriyakitnuson, Deputy Governor of Province Has said on behalf of the people of Prachuap Province that the province is pleased to cooperate and support the event honouring the fallen heroes together with the Royal Air Force and the 5th Airborne Division.

Source: Hua Hin Sarn

