Royal Thai Police hosts 2024 SWAT Challenge in Cha-am

The Royal Thai Police has hosted the ROYAL THAI POLICE SWAT CHALLENGE 2024 in Cha-am, Phetchaburi, aiming to identify the top special operations team to represent Thailand in international competitions.

On May 13, 2024, Pol. Gen. Kittirat Panphet, Deputy Commissioner-General and Acting Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, assigned Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Assistant Commissioner-General, to inaugurate the event at the Air Support Division. The competition concluded May 18 and is part of the annual effort to enhance the capabilities of special operations units.

The event selected the best team to compete in the UAE SWAT Challenge in Dubai. Last year, Thailand’s performance was notable, highlighted by the participation of the country’s only female team on the global stage.

This year’s challenge features 29 teams from various commands nationwide, including new entries like Sriyanon 46 from the Royal Police Cadet Academy and Sarasin Teams A and B from Provincial Police Region 8.

The competition comprised of five stages, with Stage 1 focusing on hostage rescue. Top performers in this stage include Team Hanuman from the Crime Suppression Division, Sarasin Team A from Provincial Police Region 8, and Thotsarot 491 from Provincial Police Region 4.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran emphasized the importance of integrating special operations units to meet international standards. He highlighted the need for developing officers’ skills and knowledge to ensure they can perform their duties correctly, safely, and effectively.

This involves analyzing, planning, and coordinating under crisis conditions with cooperation from all sectors. The competition aimed to elevate the capabilities of Thai special operations teams to a world-class level, beyond merely winning or losing.

All images: สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

comments