Russian national arrested in Hua Hin with large drug haul

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) have announced the arrest of a Russian national in Hua Hin and seized a significant quantity of illegal drugs from his residence.

Police Lieutenant General Phanurat Lakkabun, Secretary-General of the ONCB, said the suspect, who has not been named, was found in possession of Type 1 narcotics, specifically methamphetamine.

The drugs, weighing 840 grams, were hidden in coffee capsule packages sent from Poland. Additional searches of the suspect’s residence uncovered 14 grams of amphetamines, 290 grams of MDMA, 149 ecstasy tablets, 67 LSD stamps, 506 grams of cocaine, 609 grams of ketamine, and 300 grams of methamphetamine.

The arrest followed a joint operation between the ONCB and Customs under the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF), aimed at intercepting suspicious international parcels. The coffee capsules sent from Poland contained a light brown powder. Initial tests were inconclusive, but further analysis confirmed it as methamphetamine.

Lieutenant General Phanurat explained that methamphetamine, a Type 1 narcotic, stimulates the nervous system and induces euphoria, similar to MDMA. It can be consumed through smoking, injection, or ingestion of capsules. Despite its classification as a Type 1 narcotic, its incidence has significantly reduced over the past five years, although it may still be used as a component in “Bath Salts.”

Mr. Pruet Mekanant, Director of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, was tasked with expediting the investigation and obtaining authorization for the custody of the controlled narcotics to trace recipients in Hua Hin. The suspect, who had contacted to receive the parcels, was arrested, and further searches of his residence in Taptai, Hua Hin, yielded more narcotics.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was involved in receiving concealed narcotics from abroad and used his residence as a storage location before distributing the drugs. Payments for the narcotics were made in digital currency.

Lieutenant General Phanurat noted that new types of narcotics are being smuggled into the country. In 2022, fentanyl and 2CB were seized from parcels sent from the United States and Europe. In 2023, narcotics-laced candies and “Happy Water” were discovered in Thailand. Smugglers have been adapting their packaging and ingredients to meet customer demands, highlighting the need for continuous vigilance.

All images: สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

