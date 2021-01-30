Safety precautions maintained as thousands of consumers visits Chatchai market

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Health volunteers checking body temperatures and ensuring everyone are wearing surgical masks at all times. (Photo: Radio THAI PK)

30 Jan., HUA HIN – Even on weekends, Hua Hin municipal continues to maintain safety health precautions in public places to retain confidence amongst the public.

Early today, Hua Hin Permanent Secretary Jeerawat Pramanee visited Chatchai Market to ensure anti-Covid measures are in place where a large number of people come to buy food on a daily basis.

The municipal continue setting up screening points at the entrance – exit points of the market with health volunteers checking body temperatures and ensuring everyone are wearing surgical masks at all times.

Alcohol disinfectants are also provided and registration is a must before entering the market. Screening checkpoints are set up every day at 6:00am.

According to surveys, 3,000 – 6,000 people signs-in at the market per day.

 

 

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
