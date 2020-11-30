Salesian School organises annual Premier League football tournament

On 27 Nov, Hua Hin Witthayalai School Director Fr Somroj Chaiyachana presided over the opening ceremony of the annual Blue & White Premier League football tournament.

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, former president of the Hua Hin College Alumni Association Mr Kitipongsiri Phetkasem who first created the Blue & White Premier League and president Rangson Boonthae were present as honoured guests at the ceremony.

The league’s objective is to build a closer relationship, unity and sportsmanship between alumni members from different batches through the years.

A total of 16 teams from different batches/generations will be competing in the league from now until 23 January 2021 at Hua Hin Witthayalai School main football field.

Source & photos: www.huahinsarn.com

