Sam Roi Yod River Audax marks a paddling milestone in Thailand

The picturesque coastline at Sam Roi Yot witnessed an unprecedented feat on Sunday (Aug 13) as 32 intrepid kayakers set out to conquer the inaugural Sam Roi Yod River Audax — Thailand’s first unsupported 60km kayaking challenge.

Departing shortly after 7:30am, the audacious participants navigated through a planned 60km route that highlighted the coastal beauty of the area.

The route meandered close to five of Sam Roi Yod’s idyllic islands: Koh Kroram, Koh Nomsao, Koh Rawing, Koh Rawang, and Koh Satkut. These islands, along with several secluded beaches and caves — some only accessible by boat — added to the allure of the challenge.

Organized by Mr. Jaynopnat Promdaeng of Pajod Club in from Prachuap Khiri Khan in conjunction with the CSR Sam Roi Yot group, the Audax had a larger goal than just physical endurance.

Mr. Jaynopna, who had earlier in May organised a 40km kayaking event in Mueang Phrachuap, said the 60km Audax event was crafted to showcase the province, highlight its magnificent coastline and boost eco-tourism in the region.

The Audax journey not only took participants along the province’s stunning coastline but also through varous tourist landmarks spanning three of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s districts. Kayakers paddled past iconic spots like Sam Roi Yod Beach, Bang Pu Beach, Laem Sala Beach, Tham Sai Cave Beach, Sam Phraya Beach and Khlong Khao Daeng in the Kui Buri.

Other noteworthy sights along the route included Pha Daeng in Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park and the stunning Khao Kalok in Pranburi.

Out of the 32 participants who embarked on the journey, only six managed to complete the challenge:

Pricha Seausungpo: 9hrs 58mins Kovit Petcharat & Tom Hog-on: 10hrs 7mins Kritsada Sukkasem: 10hrs 39mins Surin Thoungtuksuntikul: 10hrs 50mins Tanachit Pothiwat: 11hrs 5mins

The journey was divided into six stages with each checkpoint approximately 10km apart.

The kayakers had a window of 12 hours to explore and complete the 60km stretch.

The Sam Roi Yod River Audax did not just set a milestone in Thailand’s kayaking arena but has also succeeded in its goal to highlight the uncharted beauty of the Prachuap Khiri Khan coastline.

It was also another example of the province hosting a sports tourism event.

Prachuap Khiri Khan has steadily gained traction as a prime destination for sports tourism, drawing in both domestic and international visitors.

In the last three to four years, there has been a ten fold increase the number of water sports or similar events taking place at Sam Roi Yot beach.

