Sam Roi Yot gears up to host “Run & Cycle I Run You 300” event Oct 7-9

The picturesque Sam Roi Yot beach will play host to the “Run & Cycle I Run You 300” event from Oct 7-9.

The event features running and cycling races, as well as three days of special activities.

The running event, registration for which was still open at the time of publishing, will see runners compete across three distances: 3km, 5km, 10km on Sunday (Oct 9).

On Saturday (Oct 1) the official press conference for the event was held at the Long Lae market area of Sam Roi Yot beach.

The event was presided over by Mr. Paisan Chophaka, Sam Roi Yot District Chief, Mr. Archawan Kongkanat, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Mr. Udomsuk Nimsian, President of the Prachuap Provincial Tourism Association, Pol.Sub.Lt. Thiti Netsawang President of Sam Roi Yot Subdistrict Administrative Organization.

Mr. Archawan Kongkanat said that TAT has collaborated in organizing this event and similar activities in order to promote sports in Prachuap province.

Mr. Archawan said the event will help to drive the economy and tourism in the region because there are a lot of people, which will result in the creation of extra economic value.

According to Mr. Udomsuk Nimsian, this activity is part of a campaign to encourage young people and the general public to get active, be healthy and exercise.

Mr. Udomsuk added that Sam Roi Yot District has many natural attractions which are well worth visiting for anyone attending the event, including Phraya Nakhon Cave, Bueng Bua Khao Sam Roi Yot, and a canal cruise to study the nature route, watch local birds, and various aquatic plants.

The three days of activities include food fairs and local community shops from the province, as well as a Food Truck zone, a tree market with various types of trees for nature lovers to see and buy, and a terrarium workshop.

There will also be live music from well known artists including the MUSKETEERS (Oct 7), the “Yes’sir Days” (Oct 8) and Palaphol (Oct 9).

More information can be found on the Facebook page for the event

