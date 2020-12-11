Sanitation Engineering Division extends working hours

Hua Hin Municipality’s Sanitation Engineering Division is responsible for a wide range of services, from solving drainage problems and cleaning up debris to granting permission to operate a sewage transportation business.

It is also the agency that collects payment of service fees for wastewater treatment and other sanitation services. To better serve the public, the division has extended its operating hours and is now open through lunch hour on weekdays and from 8.30 am to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

To request service, register a complaint or make other enquiry, call the division on 032-513-914 during government working hours (Monday thru Friday, 08.30 – 16.30 hrs.

