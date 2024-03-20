Sansiri unveils two new projects in Hua Hin amid record profits

Sansiri, one of Thailand’s leading property developers, has announced the launch of two major new projects in Hua Hin.

The projects, both located in Khao Takiab, include the beachfront The Standard Residences Hua Hin, where prices of units range from 8.99 to over 100 million baht, as well as Cabanas Hua Hin, a condominium project consisting of over 400 units.

Mr. Ongart Suwannakul, the Senior Vice President of Condominium Development at Sansiri Public Company Limited, announced that following a successful 2023, Sansiri recorded a net profit of 6,060 million baht.

This achievement marks the highest in its 40-year history, setting a new record. Inspired by this success, Sansiri is advancing its 2024 strategy, dubbed “NAVIGATING THE FUTURE: RESILIENT GROWTH,” which aims to drive business growth through strategically located expansions, particularly in major tourist destinations and provinces.

“Hua Hin is a crucial strategic location for us. To date, we have developed 25 condominium projects in Hua Hin, totaling over 31,000 million baht in value, including two new launches this year. We also operate two hotels in the area,” Mr. Ongart stated.

He further explained that in 2024, the emphasis would be on expanding projects in key cities and provinces benefiting from the tourism sector’s recovery.

Hua Hin, a favored destination among both Thai and international tourists, is on par with global resort cities. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan office reported that the province saw 11.14 million visitors in 2023, an increase from 10 million the previous year, with tourism revenue jumping to 44,000 million baht.

The Thai tourism industry has also seen a boost from the Thai-China free visa policy, expected to further increase Chinese tourist visits and significantly benefit the Thai economy.

Mr. Ongart highlighted that given the strong customer interest in Sansiri’s Hua Hin projects and the real estate market’s revival, driven by tourism growth, Sansiri plans to presell two condominium projects in Hua Hin this year: The Standard Residences Hua Hin and Cabanas Hua Hin, with a combined value of 6,000 million baht.

The Standard Residences Hua Hin, valued at 4,500 million baht, will be Asia’s first beachfront branded residence under The Standard brand, a leading boutique hotel and lifestyle brand. Located on Hua Hin’s most beautiful beach, it offers a prime location comparable to world-class resort cities and is pet-friendly.

The project features 251 units on 9 rai of land, with a variety of sizes and prices ranging from 8.99 to over 100 million baht for Beachfront Pool Villas, which have already sold out.

Cabanas Hua Hin, worth 1,500 million baht, is ideally situated in the heart of Hua Hin, just 300 meters from the beach and near popular markets. The project draws inspiration from Portuguese coastal towns and features distinctive AZULEJOS tiles.

It consists of 426 units on approximately 4 rai, offering a range of unit sizes, with prices starting at 2.39 million baht.

comments