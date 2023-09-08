Savor Healthy and Heavenly Yellowfin Tuna at Big Fish & Bar, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

This September, savor the sublime flavor of yellowfin tuna at Big Fish & Bar, the spectacular seafront dining destination at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa.

Our talented chefs have sourced the finest and freshest yellowfin tuna to create four delicious dishes, in a choice of traditional Thai, delicate Japanese, classical Chinese, and delectable Western styles. Set against the backdrop of the soft, sandy beach and shimmering sea at Big Fish & Bar, these enticing culinary creations are set to leave a lasting impression.

Choose from Yellowfin Tuna Tom Yum, a unique take on Thailand’s timeless hot and sour soup; Yellowfin Tuna Tataki, a perfectly tender Japanese delicacy served with chuka wakame, spicy salsa, shoyu-garlic mayo, and crispy wonton; Yellowfin Tuna XO, which blends stunning seared tuna loin with stir-fried asparagus, kalian, shiitake and a heavenly XO sauce; and Yellowfin Tuna Tacos, an elevated version of this classic comfort food, accompanied with avocado, shallots, green onion and spicy mayo.

Yellowfin tuna is highly prized for its exquisite flavor, smooth texture and exceptional health benefits. Rich in omega-3 and a wide variety of vitamins and minerals, this premium seafood both tantalizes the taste buds and nourishes the body.

The exclusive yellowfin tuna menu is available daily at Big Fish & Bar, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, from 1st to 30th September 2023. Prices start from THB 675++ per dish.

For more information and to book your table at Big Fish & Bar, please click https://bit.ly/bigfish-rsvnpr, call +66 (0) 32 904 666 or email huahinrestaurants@marriott.com.

Or connect with us via these channels:

Website www.huahinmarriott.com

Facebook www.facebook.com/Huahinmarriott

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/huahinmarriott

Line @huahinmarriott

comments