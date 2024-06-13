Schedule for the van service at Market Village Hua Hin

If you need to take a van from Hua Hin to Bangkok, there is a mini van station located at Market Village Hua Hin.
The bus and van station operated by JKP Transports is located in the outside car park of Market Village Hua Hin and has been open since March.
The station provides transportation services to several locations across Thailand, including Bangkok and Kanchanaburi.
The van station itself is spacious, has plenty of seating, has toilet facilities and charging stations for your smartphone.
The station operates from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m., with schedules for various destinations as follows:
Hua Hin – Mochit
- Start: 5:40 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Travel time: 3.5 – 4 hours
- Frequency: Every 25 minutes
- Price: 180 THB
Hua Hin – Rangsit/Don Mueang
- Start: 5:40 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Travel time: 4 – 4.5 hours
- Frequency: Every 50 minutes
- Price: 220 THB
Hua Hin – New Southern Bus Station
- Start: 3:50 a.m. – 5:50 p.m.
- Travel time: 3.5 – 4 hours
- Frequency: Every 40 minutes
- Price: 180 THB
Hua Hin – Ratchaburi/Nakhon Pathom
- Start: 5:20 a.m. – 4:50 p.m.
- Travel time: 3 – 4 hours
- Frequency: Every hour
- Price: 140 – 160 THB
Hua Hin – Kanchanaburi
- Start: 6 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Travel time: 4 hours
- Frequency: Every 1.5 hours
- Price: 220 THB
For more information, passengers can contact the following numbers:
Kanchanaburi: 085-822-6063
Other destinations: 090-138-0427, 089-919-8055
It is important to note that overnight parking is not permitted and regular Market Village parking fees will apply if vehicles are left overnight.
Punyisa Chalauysophon contributed to this story.