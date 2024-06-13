Schedule for the van service at Market Village Hua Hin

If you need to take a van from Hua Hin to Bangkok, there is a mini van station located at Market Village Hua Hin.

The bus and van station operated by JKP Transports is located in the outside car park of Market Village Hua Hin and has been open since March.

The station provides transportation services to several locations across Thailand, including Bangkok and Kanchanaburi.

The van station itself is spacious, has plenty of seating, has toilet facilities and charging stations for your smartphone.

The station operates from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m., with schedules for various destinations as follows:

Hua Hin – Mochit

Start: 5:40 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Travel time: 3.5 – 4 hours

Frequency: Every 25 minutes

Price: 180 THB

Hua Hin – Rangsit/Don Mueang

Start: 5:40 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Travel time: 4 – 4.5 hours

Frequency: Every 50 minutes

Price: 220 THB

Hua Hin – New Southern Bus Station

Start: 3:50 a.m. – 5:50 p.m.

Travel time: 3.5 – 4 hours

Frequency: Every 40 minutes

Price: 180 THB

Hua Hin – Ratchaburi/Nakhon Pathom

Start: 5:20 a.m. – 4:50 p.m.

Travel time: 3 – 4 hours

Frequency: Every hour

Price: 140 – 160 THB

Hua Hin – Kanchanaburi

Start: 6 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Travel time: 4 hours

Frequency: Every 1.5 hours

Price: 220 THB

For more information, passengers can contact the following numbers:

Kanchanaburi: 085-822-6063

Other destinations: 090-138-0427, 089-919-8055

It is important to note that overnight parking is not permitted and regular Market Village parking fees will apply if vehicles are left overnight.

Punyisa Chalauysophon contributed to this story.

comments