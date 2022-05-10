Schools in Hua Hin to resume onsite learning next week

It’s likely to be music to the ears for students and parents alike.

Schools in Hua Hin will finally resume onsite learning from next week.

Most of the city’s schools will see children of all ages return to the classroom on either May 17 or May 18 for the start of the new academic year.

Like students across the country, the pandemic has meant that many students in Hua Hin have spent a whole academic year learning online.

Schools have been required to ensure that measures are in place to control potential COVID-19 infections.

Measures involved having parents make sure their children are fully vaccinated, having received at least two vaccine doses.

School staff were also told to communicate the benefits of having a vaccine to parents, as well as informing them on where they can take their children to receive a vaccination.

Walk-in vaccination services are available at Hua Hin Hospital and BluPort, parents are advised to follow the respective Facebook pages for the latest information.

While rules at each school may differ slightly, guidelines from the Ministry of Public Health state that students are only required to take an ATK test if they feel unwell or display symptoms of COVID-19.

If a case of COVID-19 is detected, the student or those at a high risk of infection are required to isolate. However, the whole class does not need to be suspended.

Locally, Hua Hin School, Hua Hin Vitthayalai School (Salesian), and Beaconside Yamsaard School, as well as all Hua Hin Municipality public schools will resume onsite learning on May 17.

Somtawin Witaedsuksa Huaymongkhon school will resume on May 18.

