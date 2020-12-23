Screening of migrant workers at Pak Nam Pran fishing pier

22 Dec, PRANBURI – Deputy District Chief Mr Ram Singhasopit, acting Chief Administrative Officer of Pranburi District, Mr Tak Monday from the Pranburi Public Health Office, acting Director of Pak Nam Pran Hospital Ms Panisa Pungjoo, Pol Lt Col Wallop and other relevant agencies jointly conducted a screening process of 500 migrant workers mostly Myanmar and Cambodian nationals at the Pak Nam Pran fishing pier in Pranburi district.

The preliminary test result shows that none of the foreign workers were asymptomatic nor was infected by the virus.

Prachuap province also ordered the suspension of all fishing boats coming from Samut Sakhon and to monitor closely all fishing operations related to the Mahachai shrimp market.

Report: Limop Jirawong

Source: huahinsarn.com

comments