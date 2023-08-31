Seafood enthusiasts rejoice: Cha-am to host Shellfish Eating and Squid Fishing Festival 2023

Cha-am Beach, a mainstay for both domestic and international tourists, is gearing up to host its annual seafood spectacle: the “Shellfish Eating and Squid Fishing Festival @ Cha-am 2023.”

The event, which was announced at a press conference on Thursday (Aug 31) will take place from September 9-16 at the Cha-am Beach Viewpoint.

It promises a gastronomic and cultural experience that celebrates the region’s bountiful marine offerings.

The festival is being organised by Cha-am Municipality, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi Office, Singha Corporation, and the Phetchaburi Tourism Business Association.

Cha-am Beach witnesses a surge in seafood abundance during September and October, with squid being a prime catch. This period sees numerous fishermen taking to the seas, hoping to make the most of the abundant squid supply.

In recognition of this natural bounty, both government and private sectors have come together to organize this annual seafood festival.

Visitors can expect a delectable spread from over 50 outlets, including leading hotels and restaurants from the Cha-am District and Phetchaburi Province.

With dishes predominantly featuring squid and shellfish, the fair promises culinary delights that align with Phetchaburi’s reputation as the City of Gastronomy. Moreover, the prices have been set to offer value for money for all.

But it’s not just about food. Every evening, attendees will be treated to musical performances by popular bands. Additionally, a walking strip dotted with stalls showcasing local products will be set up, offering a slice of the region’s rich culture and heritage.

A unique attraction of the festival is the opportunity for tourists to embark on squid fishing expeditions out at sea.

Priced at a nominal 100 baht per person, this experience includes the use of specialized squid fishing equipment called “Yothaka,” a sight specific to this event.

For more information, please contact

– Cha-am Municipality Office Telephone number 0 3247 2550 , 0 3247 1665

– TAT Phetchaburi Office Tel. 0 3247 1005 – 6 E-mail : tatphet@tat.or.th

And at 1672, one number to travel all over Thailand.

