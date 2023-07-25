Search continues for 19 year old fisherman missing in waters off Ao Prachuap

Rescuers are continuing to search for a local fisherman who has been reported missing at sea in Ao Prachuap.

The search mission, which began after receiving a report on July 23, is still underway, with hopes of finding the missing individual, identified as Mr. Pokaphon Chomchaw, aged 19, from Bangsaphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The incident came to light when Mr. Wisanu Pinobchay, the owner of the fishing boat “Lap,” informed the National Maritime Law Enforcement Center of Prachuap Khiri Khan about the disappearance.

Mr. Pokaphon was last seen in the vicinity of the Khlong Wan Subdistrict Municipality about 3.5 nautical miles offshore.

In response to the report, a search and rescue operation was launched immediately, with the coordination of 32 local fishing boats, 2 patrol boats, and 2 jet skis.

These teams scoured an area spanning a 6-7 nautical mile radius from the incident location throughout the day. However, despite the extensive efforts, the young fisherman remains unaccounted for.

Maj Adisak Noisawan, the vice governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, expressed concern and support for the missing man’s family during this difficult time. He said the rescuers will do all they can in the search for the missing man and said he was holding on to hope for his swift and safe recovery.

