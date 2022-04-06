Service centres set up in Phetchaburi to assist tourists during Songkran

A number of service centres are being set up in Phetchaburi to provide assistance to tourists during the Songkran holidays.

The service centres will be located at offices and facilities which come under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The ministry is allowing the use of its facilities across Phetchaburi in order to establish service centres to help tourists who may be traveling in the province during Songkran.

The centres will provide safe parking areas for drivers who need to take a rest, while drinking water, coffee, cold towels, restrooms and toilet facilities will also be available. Tourists will also be able to receive directions to and information about local attractions.

The centres will also be used to store rescue equipment, including vehicles, ambulances and other lifesaving equipment in order to help boost safety for tourists and the general public.

A total of 27 centres will be set up at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment facilities throughout Phetchaburi, including at the Phetchaburi branches of the Conservation Area Management Office 3, Forest Resources Management Office 10, Natural Resources and Environment Office and the Marine and Coastal Resources Office 3.

Songkran is typically a busy time for travel and tourism in Thailand.

While this year’s celebrations will continue to be somewhat muted due to restrictions which remain in place due to the pandemic, the Thai government has said there are no restrictions on domestic travel.

