Severe coral bleaching hits marine national parks near Hua Hin

In recent weeks, marine biologists and environmental agencies have reported alarming levels of coral bleaching across nineteen national parks in Thailand, including Hat Wanakon National Park and Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, both located in Prachuap Khiri Khan province near Hua Hin.

These findings spotlight a critical environmental issue that poses a threat to marine biodiversity and local economies dependent on tourism.

Hat Wanakon National Park, known for its rich marine life and is one of the best places for snorkeling in the province, has experienced coral bleaching rates exceeding 80% in areas like Ko Chan. Similarly, Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, a popular destination for nature lovers, has also suffered substantial coral damage. The severity of the situation prompted the closure of several tourist spots to prevent further damage.

The phenomenon of coral bleaching has been linked to a range of environmental stressors, primarily elevated sea water temperatures. Abnormal conditions such as oil slicks, sedimentation, and prolonged exposure of corals to air during exceptionally low tides have also contributed to the stress on coral systems, leading them to expel the symbiotic algae, zooxanthellae, which provide them with food through photosynthesis and give them their color.

“Loss of zooxanthellae not only deprives corals of their primary energy source but also causes them to turn white and become frail,” explained Mr. Atthapol Charoenshansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks. “If these conditions persist for two to three weeks, the corals may die.”

This year’s coral bleaching has been particularly severe on the Gulf of Thailand side, affecting over 50% of the coral areas in some parts. This includes other marine parks like Mu Ko Chang National Park and Mu Ko Chumphon National Park. The latter has seen devastating bleaching rates of up to 80% in areas like Ko Ngam Yai.

The other national marine parks affected include Khao Laem Ya – Mu Ko Samet National Park, Than Sadet – Ko Pha-ngan National Park, Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park and Hat Khanom – Mu Ko Thalae Tai National Park.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, has expressed deep concern over the findings. He has directed the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, in cooperation with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), to monitor the situation closely and implement measures to mitigate further damage.

To address the crisis, the DMCR has developed guidelines to reduce human impact, such as restricting tourism and coastal fishing activities, controlling waste disposal into the sea, and enhancing public awareness campaigns about the importance of coral health.

Meanwhile, the Marine Biodiversity Research Group from Ramkhamhaeng University, in collaboration with Marine National Park Operation Center No. 1 in Chumphon, has installed shading devices around Ko Ngam Noi. This initiative aims to provide some respite to the corals during the hottest parts of the day.

