“SHARING SMILE” project – supporting the community’s intellectual  

By
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
-
0
1
Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul (3rd from left) took part in yesterday's community service "Pun Yim" (SHARING SMILE) project.

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul yesterday led the opening ceremony of the “Pun Yim” (SHARING SMILE) project organised by the Enriched Life Association (ELA) at Hua Hin beach.

The Enriched Life Association (ELA) facilitates psychiatric support and rehabilitations for the community.

ELA manager Ms Ratchada Hansapiphat together with inspired members showed their motivation by cleaning and collecting trashes at Hua Hin beach, as part of the association’s social activities.

Proud members showed their motivation by cleaning and collecting trashes at Hua Hin beach.

ELA facilitates psychiatric support and rehabilitations for unwell senior citizens and people suffering from depression and isolation. It organises community service activities for members to participate so they can proudly feel their role and existence in the society.

In addition, members save their own money of 240 baht per month to cover expenses of various social activities organised by the association.

