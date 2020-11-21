“SHARING SMILE” project – supporting the community’s intellectual  

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul yesterday led the opening ceremony of the “Pun Yim” (SHARING SMILE) project organised by the Enriched Life Association (ELA) at Hua Hin beach.

ELA manager Ms Ratchada Hansapiphat together with inspired members showed their motivation by cleaning and collecting trashes at Hua Hin beach, as part of the association’s social activities.

ELA facilitates psychiatric support and rehabilitations for unwell senior citizens and people suffering from depression and isolation. It organises community service activities for members to participate so they can proudly feel their role and existence in the society.

In addition, members save their own money of 240 baht per month to cover expenses of various social activities organised by the association.

