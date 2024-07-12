Shooter surrenders after killing Cha-Am vendor in dispute over 200 baht

A man surrendered to police early Friday after allegedly shooting a seafood vendor in a dispute over 200 baht borrowed from the victim.

Thawatchai Chiamdee, 24, known as Phai, was shot dead in his pickup truck on a road in Ban Hub Kapong Soi 3, Moo 8, Khao Yai Subdistrict, on the evening of July 11.

The suspect, identified as Wiwatchai, turned himself in to Pol. Col. Somkiat Chomchai, superintendent of the Cha-Am Police Station, at 3:00 AM on July 12.

Wiwatchai, who is originally from Lampang province, confessed to arguing with Thawatchai over 200 baht he had borrowed to buy gas. When Thawatchai asked for the money back, Wiwatchai couldn’t repay it, leading to a heated exchange.

On the night of the incident, the argument escalated when Thawatchai again demanded the money. Wiwatchai admitted to ambushing the victim with an unregistered short shotgun, shooting Thawatchai dead. After the shooting, he discarded the weapon by the roadside and fled.

According to Pol. Col. Somkiat Chomchai, police collected evidence showing Thawatchai was driving his pickup truck out of the alley with two friends, Ken and Golf. At the alley entrance, Wiwatchai fired once, killing Thawatchai in the vehicle. Ken and Golf escaped and sought help from locals.

Wiwatchai faces charges including intentional homicide, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition without a permit, carrying a firearm in public, and discharging a firearm in public without good reason.

Police have recovered the discarded weapon and are holding Wiwatchai at the Cha-Am Police Station for legal proceedings.

comments