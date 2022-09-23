Simon Mees Appointed General Manager of World-Renowned Banyan Golf Club in Thailand

Highly experienced golf executive and PGA pro joins award-winning course following successful spells at top clubs in the UAE, Vietnam and Thailand

HUA HIN, THAILAND: Banyan Hua Hin, the healthy active lifestyle community near Thailand’s gulf coast, has announced the appointment of Mr. Simon Mees as the new General Manager of Banyan Golf Club, the world-renowned, multi-award-winning championship course.

Originally hailing from Scotland, Simon is a PGA pro golfer with extensive operational and management experience at top golf courses and country clubs around the world. A former head academy professional at Dubai Golf and General Manager of the acclaimed Al Hamra Golf Club in the UAE, Simon moved to Southeast Asia in 2017 as General Manager of the Greg Norman-designed KN Gold Links on Cam Ranh, Vietnam.

Most recently, he oversaw the successful reopening of Aquella Golf & Country Club on Thailand’s Andaman coast, 70km north of Phuket. Throughout his career, Simon has demonstrated a proven track record of motivating his teams, implementing the highest standards of service and delivering outstanding results. In his spare time, he enjoys playing golf, keeping fit and spending time with his family.

As General Manager of Banyan Golf Club, one of Thailand’s most famous courses, Simon, supported by management company Absolute Golf Services, will oversee all areas of club management, golf operations, member relations, food & beverage and team development. He will also lead Banyan Golf Club’s popular events, including its Power Tee Competition, Two-Ball Scramble Challenge, Members’ Monthly Medal and more, along with regular social get-togethers, barbeques, and dinners.

“I am delighted to welcome Simon to Banyan Golf Club as our new General Manager. With his extensive experience at five-star courses, intimate knowledge of club operations and understanding of the needs of members, I am confident that he will be a valuable addition to Banyan Hua Hin. As more Thai residents seek healthy active lifestyles and international golfers return to the kingdom in increasing numbers, this marks the start of an exciting new era for Banyan Golf Club. Together with Absolute Golf Services, we are looking forward to working with Simon as we raise the quality of golf in Thailand to new levels of excellence,” commented Tjeert Kwant, Group CEO of Banyan Thailand.

Created on the site of a former pineapple plantation in 2009, with views stretching out across the Gulf of Thailand and mountains of Myanmar, Banyan Golf Club has built an impressive reputation among the world’s golfers. Designed by Thailand’s leading golf architect, Pirapon Namatra, this 18-hole, par 72 course was awarded the “Order of Zenith” – the highest and most prestigious golf award in Asia Pacific – by Asian Golf in 2018 and is ranked among the “Top 1000 in the World” by Rolex. Its signature hole, the par 3 15th, offers spectacular views the sparkling sea and surrounding landscape from elevated tees.

This compelling course is complemented by an iconic Thai-style clubhouse, the popular Mulligan’s Pub which features a wide range of premium beverages, an exclusive whiskey collection and a humidor of Cuban cigars, plus a large LED TV screen for major sporting events, and The Terrace restaurant which offers local and international cuisine, overlooking the mountains.

Banyan Golf Club is an integral element of Banyan Hua Hin, a community dedicated to offering a healthy active lifestyle featuring pool villas, private residences, wellness facilities and more, all set in serene natural surroundings. This makes it the perfect place for local residents and international visitors to enjoy an extended escape, with luxurious family accommodation and world-class facilities. Members of the Banyan Privilege Club are offered preferential rates and discounts at wide range of local amenities and facilities such as five-star hotels and resorts, world-class restaurants, bars, spas, sports facilities, international schools, hospitals and more.

To learn more about Banyan Hua Hin, please visit www.banyanthailand.com or call 032 538 888.

