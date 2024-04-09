Singkhon border checkpoint may become permanent crossing

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Thamanat Prompow, has begun steps to upgrade the Singkhon border crossing in Prachuap Khiri Khan to a permanent checkpoint.

This development is poised to enhance the transport and trading of high-quality aquatic products between Thailand and Myanmar.

During a meeting held on April 7, 2024, at the Singkhon border checkpoint’s conference room, Mr. Thamanat reviewed progress on establishing a center for the transshipment of aquatic products in the area.

Currently operating as a temporary crossing, the Singkhon checkpoint faces limitations in law enforcement, congestion, and does not meet the necessary sanitary and safety standards. Mr. Thamanat emphasized the need for concerted efforts among relevant agencies, led by Mr. Somkid Jantamrit, the provincial governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, to address these challenges.

The minister highlighted that the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, would engage in discussions with the Myanmar government to facilitate the checkpoint’s opening.

“The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will also hold talks with the Myanmar government to push for the opening of the Singkhon checkpoint,” Mr. Thamanat stated.

These talks are part of a broader initiative to solve the importation of agricultural products, especially fisheries, into Thailand. The Department of Fisheries and the Fish Bridge Organization have been tasked with designating areas for the market and ensuring thorough inspection of agricultural goods.

Moreover, Mr. Thamanat underscored the importance of addressing the drought issue plaguing all eight districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

He has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to collaborate closely with the provincial governor to expedite solutions, focusing on the development of agricultural careers and mixed farming, which includes tourism aspects. This approach aims to create a replicable model for the integration of agriculture and tourism that can be adopted by other provinces.

comments