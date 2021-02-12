Singkhon Border gets ready to re-open this 22nd February

Prachuap Khiri Khan – Deputy Governor Mr Phromphiriya Kitnuson chaired the meeting of the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee and the Department of Border Affairs Thai-Myanmar.

The meeting aims to monitor the situation of the pandemic and the results of the Prevention-Inhibition of various state agencies.

Meanwhile, no new cases have been detected in the Prachuap province for 40 days, as of today.

The province remains strict on surveillance to prevent the spread of the virus, it also deterred foreign illegal immigration along the border with a total of 26 interception and checkpoints along the border.

In addition, the meeting also considered a waiver for the Singkhorn route specifically for the import-export of goods to reduce the impact for entrepreneurs and move the border trading economy as well.

Therefore, a resolution was passed to allow entrepreneurs to import-export dry and frozen food products only on Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM under the conditions set by the public health measures.

The operation will start from 22nd February by setting the cargo handling point at the border-line in front of Chao Pho Hin Kong Shrine.

The operator must prepare a record of transportation from the origin to the destination and must notify the province officer of import and export of goods 1 day in advance.

In addition, the province will call a meeting of all import-export operators to clarify the guidelines of the government’s standards and emphasize the request for cooperation to strictly comply.

