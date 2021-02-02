Singkhon border temporary closed for transportation due to Myanmar’s conflict

As a result from Monday’s political conflict in Myanmar, the Singkhon border in Prachuap Khiri Province will be temporarily closed for the next 3 days. This will halt the transporting of goods between the 2 countries as it was originally scheduled to open on 1 Feb.

The border connects the Singkhon checkpoint with Myeik Province in Myanmar where mainly agricultural produce are being transported daily.

Sgt Aek Kaew Kongwong of the Prachuap Khiri Khan checkpoint says the temporary closure is for safety precautions to prevent the sudden flocks of illegal migrants crossing into the province resulting from the ongoing conflict.

