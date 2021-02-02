Singkhon border temporary closed for transportation due to Myanmar’s conflict

By
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
-
0
19
(Image: prachuapkhirikhan.com/myanmar)

As a result from Monday’s political conflict in Myanmar, the Singkhon border in Prachuap Khiri Province will be temporarily closed for the next 3 days. This will halt the transporting of goods between the 2 countries as it was originally scheduled to open on 1 Feb.

The border connects the Singkhon checkpoint with Myeik Province in Myanmar where mainly agricultural produce are being transported daily.

Sgt Aek Kaew Kongwong of the Prachuap Khiri Khan checkpoint says the temporary closure is for safety precautions to prevent the sudden flocks of illegal migrants crossing into the province resulting from the ongoing conflict.

Source: huahinsarn.com

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous articleBrackish tap water in Bangkok
wp_user_avatar
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR